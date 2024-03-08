Stark Age Friendly Firming Up Needs for Elder Population

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The steering committee of the group Age Friendly Stark County is about two years into a five-year action plan.

The plan is to make the county more responsive to its older population.

With 40-percent of the county’s residents being over the age of 50, a meeting at St Michael Church in Plain Township Friday morning will narrow down the results of a needs assessment into six AARP-approved categories, like outdoors, transportation, housing and more.

Previous interviews with 300 residents and organizations as part of a needs assessment reveals a number of issues.

Dawn Moeglin with the steering committee says they want more multi-generational families here.