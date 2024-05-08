Stark Air Quality Gets Mixed Grade from Lung Association
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mixed results for Stark County when it comes to air quality.
That’s as graded by the American Lung Association.
Though the county got a “B” for particle pollution, the grade was “D” for ozone pollution.
Ozone often increases on warmer days, when residents are encouraged to mow the lawn or gas up the car at night.
The lung association report covers the years 2020 to 2022, when there were a total of seven days when ozone monitors in the county registered above the EPA standard.
Head of the Air Pollution Control Division of Canton City Public Health Terri Dzienis says areas like Cleveland and Cincinnati see many more ozone days.
And historically, the number of “ozone days” back in the late 1990s was more like 45 a year.
This is Air Quality Awareness Week.