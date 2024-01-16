Stark Animal Rescue Helps With ‘Returned’ Christmas Gifts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We know it’s Christmas time when we see the decorations and hear the holiday music.

Local residents who foster dogs and cats know it’s the week after Christmas and beyond when there are more animals to care for.

At Second Chance for Animals in Stark County, it happens every year.

They say pets are given as gifts, then “returned” to the shelter starting a week later.

The organization tells Channel 5 that any gifting of dogs and cats should involve the owner at the outset.

If you would like to adopt any of the animals, email [email protected]

You can also foster these pets until they find their new “forever” homes.