Stark Assist for Closed, Impacted Businesses
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Helping out business: 500 commercial customers of the Stark County Metropolitan Sewer District are having their sewer bills reduced to $26.50 a month for March and April.
Commissioners OK’d the plan, which benefits restaurants and other businesses closed or heavily impacted by the virus.
This is not for commercial sewer customers in Canton, Massillon and the other four cities in the county.
Businesses will be impacted by letter.