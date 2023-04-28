Stark Auditor Assisting More Counties With Weights and Measures Functions

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We see his name whenever we gas up in Stark County,

Auditor Alan Harold says Weights and Measures is one function of his office, but it’s one that other counties are also taking advantage of.

The department has checked gas pumps and grocery store weight devices in Carroll County for a few years.

But now they’re doing it for Columbiana County.

And there’s also a technology-sharing relationship with Holmes County.