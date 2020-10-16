      Breaking News
UPDATE: Some Stark Absentee Ballots Delayed, ‘Coming Soon’

Stark Back to Red Level-3, Now ‘High Incidence’ County

Jim Michaels
Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:41am
(April Wilson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is now a “high incidence” county for coronavirus, joining Tuscarawas and Portage Counties.

52 of Ohio’s 88 counties are on that list.

Stark County has also moved up to Red Level-3 once again, joining 28 other counties including Summit and Portage ib the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.

65-percent of the Ohio population now resides in a red-level county.

Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are at Orange Level-2, while Carroll is at Yellow-Level-1.

Governor Mike DeWine says all the alarms are going off, but residents can turn it around.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon