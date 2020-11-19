      Weather Alert

Stark BOE Adds Provisional Ballots, Certifies November Vote

Jim Michaels
Nov 19, 2020 @ 4:56am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections certified the Election results on Thursday.

The addition of over 3800 provisional ballots cast on Election day have been added in since November 3rd, but no results changed and no races are close enough to require an automatic recount.

President Trump ends up with 58.4-percent of the vote in the county, with Joe Biden at 39.9-percent.

Other candidates got less than 2-percent of the vote.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Local Hospitals Limit Visitations During Virus Surge
Record Cases, a Near-Purple County as Virus Surge Continues
Study: Cost of Living Higher in Canton-Massillon
Retired Police Officer Must Pay BWC Back in Fraudulent Comp Case