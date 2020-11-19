Stark BOE Adds Provisional Ballots, Certifies November Vote
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections certified the Election results on Thursday.
The addition of over 3800 provisional ballots cast on Election day have been added in since November 3rd, but no results changed and no races are close enough to require an automatic recount.
President Trump ends up with 58.4-percent of the vote in the county, with Joe Biden at 39.9-percent.
Other candidates got less than 2-percent of the vote.