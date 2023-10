CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early In-Person Voting is reported to be steady, much like for the August Special Election.

Over 500 people a day are voting at the Stark County Board of Elections.

577 voted on Tuesday.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

40-percent of Stark County registered voters ultimately turned out for the August vote.