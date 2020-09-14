Stark BOE Still Looking for Poll Workers
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taken some innovation by the Secretary of State and by county Board of Elections offices to staff voting locations this Fall.
With senior citizens who do a lot of the worker staying home because of the virus, there’s been outreach to lawyers, social workers and even barbers and beauticians to become poll workers this November.
Here’s how you can help: check this weblink or call (330) 451-7010 or (330) 451-7005 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.