      Weather Alert

Stark BOE Still Looking for Poll Workers

Jim Michaels
Sep 14, 2020 @ 5:53am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taken some innovation by the Secretary of State and by county Board of Elections offices to staff voting locations this Fall.

With senior citizens who do a lot of the worker staying home because of the virus, there’s been outreach to lawyers, social workers and even barbers and beauticians to become poll workers this November.

Here’s how you can help: check this weblink or call (330) 451-7010 or (330) 451-7005 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

