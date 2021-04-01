      Weather Alert

Stark Business Group: It’s Not Your Grandfather’s Manufacturing Industry

Jim Michaels
Apr 1, 2021 @ 7:58am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first step in steering younger people toward manufacturing careers may be telling them what manufacturing isn’t!

It’s not the sweaty, dirty environment of decades ago says Jim Batchelder with the Stark County Manufacturing Workforce Development Partnership.

Batchelder says many of his member companies will provide plant tours, to show how the technology has changed.

They also can steer interested people to the proper educational requirements.

The partnership is the newest one in Ohio, with about ten member companies and growing.

