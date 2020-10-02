Stark Commissioners Approve Scaled-Back Capital Budget

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Oct 2, 2020 @ 5:28am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seven months after it might have been passed, a much-scaled-back 2020 Stark County capital budget has been approved.

Commissioners selected $1.7 million in projects from the $8.5 million-worth they were looking at as the pandemic was beginning to hit back in March.

$429,000 is going to the sheriff’s department for in-car cameras, with lots of departments getting new computer gear.

County Administrator Brant Luther says the budget director gave a thumbs up to the limited spending plan.

