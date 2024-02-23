Stark Commissioners Asking Townships If They Want Solar Farm

Solar trackers are seen in South Burlington, Vt., on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. The project, 382 solar trackers composed of more than 9,000 individual panels, makes up Vermont’s largest solar installation which was commissioned Wednesday. The 2.2 MW solar farm uses the Vermont-made AllSun Tracker ñ pole-mounted solar energy systems that use GPS and wireless technology to orient with the sun throughout the day to produce more energy than fixed solar units. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Samsung C&T is continuing their efforts to locate a solar energy farm in Stark County despite a lot of opposition.

So the board of commissioners is taking the temperature of all 17 townships to see if any are interested in bringing in a large field of solar panels.

Washington Township has already said “no”.

The county does have some leverage in the process, getting one vote among the seven members of the Ohio Power Siting Board, where Samsung is headed next to apply for the proposed Washington Township site.

It’s believed the company’s plans to connect to the power grid would exempt it from a new law that allows commissioners to veto solar farms in their county.