Stark Commissioners Asking Townships If They Want Solar Farm
February 23, 2024 8:38AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Samsung C&T is continuing their efforts to locate a solar energy farm in Stark County despite a lot of opposition.
So the board of commissioners is taking the temperature of all 17 townships to see if any are interested in bringing in a large field of solar panels.
Washington Township has already said “no”.
The county does have some leverage in the process, getting one vote among the seven members of the Ohio Power Siting Board, where Samsung is headed next to apply for the proposed Washington Township site.
It’s believed the company’s plans to connect to the power grid would exempt it from a new law that allows commissioners to veto solar farms in their county.