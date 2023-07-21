Stark Commissioners Choose Architect for Jail Project

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Shifting to a higher gear when it comes to the Stark County jail remodeling project.

K2M Design out of Cleveland has been chosen as the architect for the jail project.

They have experience, having built 10 jails across the state, according to Commissioner Richard Regula.

County leaders have said they want to move to a “pod” layout at the jail.

The next step will be to choose a construction management firm.

No cost figures have been provided for the project which could take four years to complete.

The plan is to start construction next year.