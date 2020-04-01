      Breaking News
Tuesday Recap: New Testing Technology Could Help Flatten Curve in Ohio

Stark Commissioners Meeting Participation During COVID Times

Jim Michaels
Apr 1, 2020 @ 5:16am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another virtual Stark County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

They ask that you not attend the meeting in person.

Here’s more on how to be there virtually:

Call this number: (712) 770-5389. Meeting Code to dial: 692732#

Although they will not be able to conduct the “public speaks” portion of the agenda on the teleconference, the Commissioners still welcome comments and feedback from Stark County citizens.

They say you can send your written “public speaks” comments to this email address: commissionerspublicspeaks@starkcountyohio.gov

They will be made part of the public record.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon