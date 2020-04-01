Stark Commissioners Meeting Participation During COVID Times
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another virtual Stark County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
They ask that you not attend the meeting in person.
Here’s more on how to be there virtually:
Call this number: (712) 770-5389. Meeting Code to dial: 692732#
Although they will not be able to conduct the “public speaks” portion of the agenda on the teleconference, the Commissioners still welcome comments and feedback from Stark County citizens.
They say you can send your written “public speaks” comments to this email address: commissionerspublicspeaks@starkcountyohio.gov
They will be made part of the public record.