Stark Commissioners Nail Down 2024 Spending Plan

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have approved a 2024 operating budget, planning to spend $86,752,000 next year.

That’s $600,000 below the revenue figure certified by the auditor’s office.

Commissioner Bill Smith says even in your household budget, you need a little “wiggle room”, saying there could be unexpected expenses or drops in tax revenue.

The Board of Elections is getting a bump because it’s a presidential Election year.

Next year’s county capital budget won’t be done until March.