Stark Commissioners OK Funding for New Coroner’s Office

Jim Michaels
Apr 23, 2021 @ 5:00am
Stark County Office Building (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have OK’d the funding needed to move the coroner’s office out of their cramped quarters at the sheriff’s complex on Route 62 in Canton to the county-owned Southgate Center on Cleveland Avenue S in Canton Township.

$1.1 million is being budgeted for the remodeling of the building, while another $100,000 will be spent on furniture.

The county got 11 different bidders on the remodeling project.

Massillon Construction and Supply will do the work.

No word on exactly when the coroner’s office will be moving.

