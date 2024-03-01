Stark Commissioners OK Millions for Jail Renovation Project

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland design firm working on the Stark County jail renovation construction project has completed its preliminary work.

So commissioners have approved a $4.67 million agreement with K2M Design to produce architectural drawings of the new facility.

K2M has already done $240,000 in initial work for the project.

Jail pods will replace jail cells at the Route 62 Canton lockup.

Commissioner Richard Regula saying that those with mental health issues can be located in one pod, and those with violent tendencies would be in another.

Actual construction could start early next year.

It’s an estimated $45 to $65 million project.