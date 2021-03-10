Stark Commissioners Reject Board Of Elections Recommendation to Purchase New Dominion Equipment
A Dominion Voting ballot scanner is delivered to a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga. outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14580 WHBC) – The process, the price and the integrity.
Those are the reasons provided by one Stark County commissioner for the board’s decision on Wednesday to reject a recommendation by the Board of Elections to purchase new Dominion voting machines.
Commissioner Richard Regula says a revised bid by E-S and S came in at $180,000 less.
Regula also admits to concerns about the Dominion equipment, even though Donald Trump’s allegations have not been substantiated.
He also wishes the Elections board had been more transparent with its part of the purchasing process.