Stark Commissioners Relent, Approve New Voting Equipment

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2021 @ 4:55am
A Dominion Voting ballot scanner is delivered to a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga. outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As expected, Stark County commissioners Wednesday approved the purchase of new Dominion voting equipment for the county, as directed in a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Commissioners had twice previously rejected the Board of Elections deal.

The initial cost is $1.48 million.

