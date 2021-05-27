Stark Commissioners Relent, Approve New Voting Equipment
A Dominion Voting ballot scanner is delivered to a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga. outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As expected, Stark County commissioners Wednesday approved the purchase of new Dominion voting equipment for the county, as directed in a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Commissioners had twice previously rejected the Board of Elections deal.
The initial cost is $1.48 million.