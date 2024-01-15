Stark Commissioners Reorganizational Meeting: Creighton President

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No change in leadership among the three Stark County commissioners.

Janet Creighton is again president of the board, while Richard Regula is vice president.

Commissioner Bill Smith kiddingly tells WHBC News that he’s the “other” commissioner.

He reminds you that the public is welcome at their meetings

They are on Wednesdays at 1:30 in the county office building in downtown Canton.

Like other government entities in our country are supposed to be, the Stark County commissioners hold their meetings in public.

And the meeting room has recently been remodeled.