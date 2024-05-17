News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Commissioners Take Action on Solar Farms

By Pam Cook
May 17, 2024 7:45AM EDT
Share
Stark Commissioners Take Action on Solar Farms
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Taking action to stop or at least deal with solar farms in Stark County: commissioners voted to oppose a proposed Samsung subsidiary farm on 800 acres in Washington Township… But there are situations where the Ohio Power Siting Board can move ahead with a proposal anyway; for that, the board passed a Notice of Intervention resolution.  There’s a public meeting on proposed solar farms on June 24th at 6 p.m. at the county event center downtown.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified
3

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Akron After-Hours Bar
4

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
5

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon