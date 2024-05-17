Stark Commissioners Take Action on Solar Farms
May 17, 2024 7:45AM EDT
Taking action to stop or at least deal with solar farms in Stark County: commissioners voted to oppose a proposed Samsung subsidiary farm on 800 acres in Washington Township… But there are situations where the Ohio Power Siting Board can move ahead with a proposal anyway; for that, the board passed a Notice of Intervention resolution. There’s a public meeting on proposed solar farms on June 24th at 6 p.m. at the county event center downtown.