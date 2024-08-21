Stark Commissioners Vote to Dissolve CIC

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Before there was the Stark Economic Development Board, there was the CIC, or the Community Improvement Corporation.

But due to changes in federal law, it has no longer been able to issue bonds to businesses.

So it has been inactive for many years.

County commissioners voted last week to dissolve the corporation, turning its $75,000 in monetary assets over to the county port authority for economic development purposes.

The county common pleas court and Secretary of State must next move to completely dissolve the CIC.