Stark Community Foundation to Accept Proposals Addressing Child Poverty Beginning Soon
(AdobeStock)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Non-profits wishing to tackle the problem of child poverty in Stark County should be putting together their proposals for funding.
The Stark Community Foundation will be accepting those proposals in February and March.
The best ideas will involve collaboration with other organizations, which is what the Center for Community Solutions recommends.
The city of Canton had the third highest child poverty rate in the nation in the most recent survey.
Stark County’s numbers are also high.