Stark Congressman Making Move to College Presidency

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He says his political history will not be reflected in the decisions he makes as a college president.

And so a new career begins soon for 6th District and Stark County Congressman Bill Johnson, named yesterday to lead Youngstown State University.

Johnson told a press conference after the decision was made, that he is committed to an inclusive and respectful environment at YSU, admitting this isn’t a traditional career path.

Johnson will begin his new job on March 15 and resign from Congress at some point before that.

The governor may call for a special Election to fill out the remainder of his term.

The action by the YSU Board of Trustees has been criticized both for the person selected as well as the process.

Johnson has been in Congress since 2011, but the 6th District reached into Stark County only with the last redistricting.