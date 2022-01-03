Stark Coroner Brings in Second Trailer in Anticipation of Increased Deaths in Next Few Weeks
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Throughout the pandemic, an increase in the number of deaths has come after higher case and hospitalization numbers.
So the Stark County Coroner’s Office is preparing for what might resemble a mass casualty incident.
They expect more deaths in the coming weeks..
They have brought in another refrigerated unit from Columbiana County that will hold 20 bodies.
Funeral homes are using the two refrigeration units, since they have limited storage at their facilities.
It will be less of a problem when the coroner’s office moves to the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.
That’s been delayed by supply issues.
Chief Coroner’s Investigator Harry Campbell says the office had recorded 674 deaths as of late last week.
That’s up from last year and significantly so from 2019.
In addition to COVID deaths, Campbell says suicides and overdose deaths are up too.