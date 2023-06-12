Stark Coroner to Purchase Mobile Morgue

Autopsy technicians move bodies from refrigerated trucks into the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday, July 16, 1995, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Todd Rosenberg)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Coroner’s Office has received a $50,000 Homeland Security grant through the county EMA to purchase a mobile morgue.

They’ve sent out requests for proposals.

Coroner Doctor Ron Rusnak says it’s about the 28 carts the refrigerated trailer would have.

That’s in addition to the 16-to-18 body capacity at the new facility off Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.

And for any possible mass casualty situations, the morgue could operate remotely for several days.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office has had plenty of experience with refrigerated trailers, borrowing them from the state and Columbiana and Tuscarawas Counties during the pandemic.

Doctor Rusnak hopes to have the mobile morgue ordered and built by year’s end.