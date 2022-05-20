      Weather Alert

Stark Coroner’s Office Receives Gift of CT Scanner

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2022 @ 5:47am
Medical examiner Dr. Timothy Dutra prepares tissue samples from a corpse for viewing under a microscope to help determine the cause of death, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011, at the Clark County Coroner's office in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They were hoping to buy one.

Instead, they got one as a gift.

Cleveland Lifebanc has given a CT Scanner to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

They are used to provide non-invasive internal images of the body from various angles.

They already have a room designated for its use at their new facility off of Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man, 2 Others Arrested in Killing of Plain Man, Same Defendants Charged in Canton Assault
CPD: One Week After Killing, Another Shooting at Victory Square
How do I feed my Baby during this Formula Shortage? Pam Cook found Some Answers that May Help Ohio Moms!
SCSO: Pike Man Adopts Dog, Dog Helps Save His Life
Connect With Us Listen To Us On