Stark Coroner’s Office Receives Gift of CT Scanner
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They were hoping to buy one.
Instead, they got one as a gift.
Cleveland Lifebanc has given a CT Scanner to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
They are used to provide non-invasive internal images of the body from various angles.
They already have a room designated for its use at their new facility off of Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton Township.