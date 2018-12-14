Stark County 2019 Budget Approved

(WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Commissioners has approved the county’s operational budget for 2019.

The 2019 budget comes in at 71 million 600 thousand dollars — about $3 million higher than 2018 and an increase of around 4.4 percent.

Chris Nichols, the county’s director of management and budget, points out that about a third of the increase is to cover debt payments on bonds for some projects.

“So really the core operations of the county only increased by about $2 million, or a little over 3 percent, which is in the range of where we’re trying to keep the growth of county operations.”

Among the biggest increases in 2019 will be the coroner’s office, which is getting a 9 percent bump to help it deal with an increase in cases in connection with the opioid epidemic, and to pay for things like additional lab work and testing.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office isn’t getting as big an increase as the sheriff was hoping for.

The 2019 budget has the sheriff’s office receiving a 4 and a half percent budget increase, which will allow the sheriff to hire 3 of the additional 10 personnel he wanted.

The sheriff had said that most of the ten additional employees would’ve been assigned to the jail.

The sheriff previously telling WHBC that one staffing area they need to improve upon is in the kitchen.

“There’s about 15 inmates that work in the kitchen with kitchen staff and we really don’t have an officer assigned there the entire time, so it’s a higher risk factor.”