Stark County Ballot for March, November Firming Up
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We already know what Democrats and Republicans are running for office next year, with the Ohio primary election occuring in March.
Republican Ron Rusnak of Jackson Township will oppose Democrat Anthony Bertin for Stark County coroner.
And there’s a rematch for the 49th state House seat, with Republican James Haavisto of Massillon taking on the incumbent Democrat Thomas West.
There is some competition for commissioner, with Democrat Katherine Baylock of Canton taking on incumbent Republican Bill Smith for Stark County commissioner.
Commissioner Richard Regula has no Democratic opposition… And seven
There will be someone to vote for in March too.
On the Republican ballot, seven people including Christina Hagan have filed to run against Tim Ryan for 13th District Congress.
There’s also a Libertarian Party candidate.
Here’s the entire candidates ballot for Stark County.