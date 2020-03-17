Stark County Clerk of Courts Makes Changes Due to Coroanvrius

      Breaking News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Clerk of Courts is making a handful of changes to public access in response to the public guidance to the coronavrius.

The General Division of the Stark County Court of Common Please have authorized measures to remain open but have restrictions on non-essential access.

The Family Court Division will remain open as well, however, no in person payments for fines and or costs will be accepted.

The Auto title branch offices in North Canton, Massillon and Alliance will close at 5 PM on Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed until further notice.

