      Weather Alert

Stark County Coach of the Year and Player of the Year Honored by WHBC Tuesday Night

Pam Cook
Dec 1, 2021 @ 6:02am

The 77th Annual WHBC High School Football Awards Banquet took place Tuesday night at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Canton.

The All County Offense and Defense were honored along with four major award winners:

Fairless Coach AJ Sarbaugh was named Stark County Coach of the Year

Harold Fannon, Jr of McKinley — the Stark County Player of the year.

The Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award given to Dominic Salvino of Massillon

The Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award went to Thomas Butt of Alliance

Pictures from the banquet will be available for download at whbc.com by the end of this week.  Thank you to Shawn Wood for providing the photography service.

And special thanks to our guest speaker Michael Munoz who now works with the Hall of Fame Village.  A great talk with the young men about life and football.  He brought his dad – Hall of Famer  Anthony Munoz with him and it was great to see them enjoy the players and Stark County High School Football.

 

2021 All County Offense

QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder        Canton South               6’0 165  So.

QB    Jack Talkington               Central Catholic           6’2”  215  Jr.

RB Brenden Craig                 Jackson                         5’9   165  Sr.

RB    Hunter Campbell        Fairless                         6’2”  185  Sr

RB    Luke Roach                 Hoover                           5’10”  170 Jr.

WR Caleb Lot                       Canton South             6‘2    170  Sr.

WR Brody Pumneo             Fairless                        6’0  185   Jr.

WR Harold Fannin Jr.       McKinley                     6’4  230   Sr.

WR Austin Brawley            Massillon                     5’9”   180   Sr

OL Alec Lehman                 Hoover                          6’1    255 Sr.

OL Stephan Gales               Alliance                        6’8   310 Sr.

OL Stefan Monahan           McKinley                      6’8   320 Sr.

OL Colten Arnold               Jackson                         6’3   275 Jr.

OL Te’Jamere Nash            Massillon                    6’3  302 Sr.

K      Robby Smart   Hoover 5’10 150 Sr.

 

2021 All County Defense 

LB      Drew Roach      Hoover             6’0 205 Sr.

LB      Ben Holzopfel      Jackson         6’2 225 Jr.

LB      Logan Brady      Lake                 5’11 195 Sr.

DB     Zander Bugara      Hoover        5’11 170 Sr.

DB     Austin Brawley      Massillon    5’9 180 Sr.

DB     Harold Fannin, Jr  McKinley    6’4 230 Sr.

DL     Marcus Moore      Massillon     6’2 340 Jr.

DL     Riley Campbell     Massillon     6’3 210 Sr.

DL     Drew Logan       Hoover           6’4 230 Sr.

DL     Mike Shimek     Hoover           6’2 225 Sr.

DL     Nehemiah Saipaia   McKinley   6’1 185 Sr.

P        Niko Paxos      Jackson            6’3 195 Sr.

 

2021 Individual Team MVP’s

ALLIANCE     BRENDAN ZURBRUGG   QB

CANTON MCKINLEY   KRIS WILLIAMS    RB

CANTON SOUTH JACK POOCHIE SNYDER   QB

CENTRAL CATHOLIC BENJAMIN HOPKINS  OL/DL

EAST CANTON CHASE VACCO LB

FAIRLESS COLTIN COLUCCI LB

GLENOAK ISAIAH KNOX QB

HOOVER DREW LOGAN DE/RB/H-back

JACKSON BRENDEN CRAIG  RB

LAKE TY MILLER WR/DB

LOUISVILLE CONNER ADELMAN   RB/SAFETY

MARLINGTON CONNER EVANICH QB

MASSILLON DARRIUS MCELROY QB

MINERVA BRAYDEN COSTEA  QB/DB

NORTHWEST JASON GREENFIELD   RB/LB

PERRY KAM GILL DB

SANDY VALLEY BEN PETRO RB

THOMAS LUKE BURICK    WR/SAFETY

TUSLAW AYDAN HAMRICK DL

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Local Police Looking at Similar Home Break-Ins
Man Dead from Akron House Fire
Local Family Thankful for Support That Keeps Their Business Open
AccuWeather: Some Snow for Drive-Home Day
Connect With Us Listen To Us On