This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Stark County Commissioner Rich Regula calls in and talks with Jordan about the East Palestine train derailment. https://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/RICH-REGULA-.mp3