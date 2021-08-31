      Weather Alert

Stark County Fair Opens, Continues Through Labor Day

Jim Michaels
Aug 31, 2021 @ 8:17am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Opening Day for the 2021 Stark County Fair.

The fair is following guidance from local health departments, supplying masks for those who want them, but it basically is an outdoor event.

There’s entertainment including country music star Justin Moore, as well as the popular Demolition Derby events on Sunday and Monday in the grandstand.

Admission is seven dollars, except for a lower five-dollar price today and Monday, the final day of the fair.

