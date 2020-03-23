Stark County Has First COVID-19 Death
(April Wilson)
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just 14 days after Stark County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported that it now has its first death.
The Stark County Health Department says the patient was a 58 year old man who had underlying health conditions. They say he acquired COVID-19 from an unknown source.
This person was not the same man who had the county’s first confirmed case. While no names have been released, records show that the first confirmed case belonged to a man who was 53 years old.
Health officials say the man’s identity will not be released out of respect to his family.