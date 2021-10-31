      Weather Alert

Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – Week #1

Kenny Roda
Oct 31, 2021 @ 1:37am

Not a good first week of the OHSAA Playoffs for Stark County teams, as only 4 schools picked up wins out of the 12 schools that qualified for the playoffs.

Here are all the final scores from those 12 games:

 

McKINLEY 41 Solon 20

JACKSON 35 Strongsville 17

HOOVER 17 Worthington Kilbourne 0

MASSILLON 76 Columbus Independence 22

Stow 40 GLENOAK 12

Westerville South 32 LAKE 10

Poland Seminary 35 FAIRLESS 14

Perry (Lake County) 42 NORTHWEST 6

Youngtown Ursuline 48 CANTON SOUTH 20

Garretsville Garfield 28 SANDY VALLEY 13

Black River 15 EAST CANTON 0

Mogadore 21 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13

