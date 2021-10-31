Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – Week #1
Not a good first week of the OHSAA Playoffs for Stark County teams, as only 4 schools picked up wins out of the 12 schools that qualified for the playoffs.
Here are all the final scores from those 12 games:
McKINLEY 41 Solon 20
JACKSON 35 Strongsville 17
HOOVER 17 Worthington Kilbourne 0
MASSILLON 76 Columbus Independence 22
Stow 40 GLENOAK 12
Westerville South 32 LAKE 10
Poland Seminary 35 FAIRLESS 14
Perry (Lake County) 42 NORTHWEST 6
Youngtown Ursuline 48 CANTON SOUTH 20
Garretsville Garfield 28 SANDY VALLEY 13
Black River 15 EAST CANTON 0
Mogadore 21 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13