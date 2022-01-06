Stark County Highway Death Toll Reaches 39 for 2021
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 39 people were killed on Stark County highways last year.
That’s a 26-percent increase from the previous year.
Not only is that up from the previous year, almost half of the 33 fatality crashes involved alcohol, drugs or both.
Stark County Safe Communities says they are concerned and alarmed with that figure.
They are continuing with the sheriff’s office checkpoints and other outreach efforts to send the message about impaired driving.
There were several multiple-victim fatality accidents last year, with four people killed in one accident on Route 153 in Nimishillen Township in mid-July.
The number of overall crashes in the county was also up, nearly six-percent.