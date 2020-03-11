Stark County Man Has Ohio’s Fourth Case of Coronavirus
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 or coronavirus. The case was confirmed at Mercy Medical Center.
Governor Mike DeWine says the case belongs to a 53 year old man from Stark County. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton says the man has no recent history of traveling outside of the United States and no known contact with someone else with the disease.
Acton believes he contracted the virus through community spreading, which would be the first confirmed case to do so in Ohio. The man’s illness onset was February 25th of this year.
This is the fourth confirmed case in Ohio. 24 possible cases of the coronavirus are currently under investigation here in the Buckeye State. 21 tests have came back negative.