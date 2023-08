Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is no longer on drought watch.

With nearly an inch of rain at the Akron Canton Airport for the first week in August and normal rainfall in July, fields are wet and grass is green again.

Issues with drought in the county date back to late last year.

.83 inches of rain fell at the airport and in other areas during the first week of August.