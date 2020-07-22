Stark County Sheriff Investigating Death Outside of Subway
WHBC News
PLAIN TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Plain Township: the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 30’s was found dead in front of the Subway in the 2800 block of Whipple Avenue NW yesterday morning; the business was closed at the time. The Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that at this point in time, the cause of death is undetermined. Authorities could not reveal any more details on the investigation.