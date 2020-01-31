Stark County Sheriff’s Office to Increase Road Enforcement
WHBC News
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will be cracking down extra hard on the area road ways this upcoming month. The Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that nearly 40 hours of additional enforcement time will be dedicated to monitoring speeding and impaired driving throughout February. A grant through the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office will provide the additional funding.