Stark County Voting Machine Purchase being Questioned
A Dominion Voting ballot scanner is delivered to a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga. outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Stark County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to review a planned purchase by the board of elections of some controversial voting equipment.
Dominion Voting Systems has been targeted by supporters of former President Donald Trump for what they say are irregularities.
Commissioner Janet Creighton told Canton’s Morning News she and the other two commissioners — Richard Regula and Bill Smith — have all recieved calls regarding the purchase. She says they have gotten calls both in favor of the purchase and against it.
The meeting is set for 10am Tuesday to discuss the million dollar purchase. The Board of Elections has already voted to get the new voting equipment.
Creighton says they are seeking legal advice on whether or not commissioners can block the purchase if they would wish to do so.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the board is encouraging residents to join the meeting virtually. Also below is information for the public to submit public comments and questions through email:
Meeting: Tuesday, February 2nd at 10am. Call: (712) 770-5389 and key in the access Code 692732#.
Submit public comments and questions via email: [email protected]