Today marks one year since a Perry Township woman disappeared… Efforts continue by law enforcement and family members, looking for any sign of Christine Slinger, who left her home with her daughter’s father Stephen Stafford II of New Philadelphia on August 20th of last year; she has not been seen since… New Philadelphia police hoped to question Stafford, but found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the same day he was to go to police headquarters to meet with investigators.