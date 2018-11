Name 5 of the 10 Favorite Golf Courses in Stark County

In honor of our Prize: $50 Gift Card to Bunker Hill Golf Course in Medina AND the closing, officially this weekend, Tam O’Shanter

1) Tam O’Shanter

2) Brookside Country Club

3) The Sanctuary

4) The Legends of Massillon

5) Pleasantview golf club

6) Clearview Golf Course

7) Glenmoor

8) Arrowhead

9) Skyland Pines

10) The Quarry