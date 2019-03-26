Stark County’s Most Dangerous Intersections

(WHBC) – The Ohio House and Senate are working on a compromise for the gas tax increase after the House called for 10.7 cents and the Senate 6 cents.

Both are much lower than what Governor DeWine wants.

On with Canton’s Morning News the governor says the facts have not changed.

“I proposed 18 cents because that’s what it would take to keep our roads in decent order,” the governor told Pam.

“And it would also allow us to do some of the major projects that people expect to be done, and some safety projects.”

He says without the 18 cent increase a widening project on Interstate 77 in Akron wouldn’t be done, as well as a resurfacing project on I-77 at U.S. 62 in Canton.

Also, he says there won’t be money to fix some of the most dangerous intersections in the state, one of which is the intersection of Fulton Drive and Dressler Road.

The governor recently released a list of the 150 most dangerous intersections in the state, and four are in Stark County.

They are, SR 172 at CR 225 (Perry Drive) , U.S. 62 at Rowland Avenue , Fulton Drive at Dressler Road and SR 153 at SR 183.

See the full list here Top 150 Intersection_Summary

“It’s not a great desire on my part to see people pay more money at the gas pump, but I do know that these are projects that people want, these are projects that will make us safer and these are projects that will help our economy continue to move forward,” DeWine added.