Stark Deputies Seeing New Reporting Equipment Soon
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will soon be using new equipment that should speed up the process of writing reports, giving them more time for law enforcement.
Some data will automatically be filled in on the reports, making the process go faster.
County commissioners last week approved the purchase of a million dollars in equipment and software for a new records system.
The county will also pay $300,000 annually for maintenance.
It’s a ten-year deal with Tyler Technologies.