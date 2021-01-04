      Weather Alert

Stark Deputies Seeing New Reporting Equipment Soon

Jim Michaels
Jan 4, 2021 @ 6:24am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will soon be using new equipment that should speed up the process of writing reports, giving them more time for law enforcement.

Some data will automatically be filled in on the reports, making the process go faster.

County commissioners last week approved the purchase of a million dollars in equipment and software for a new records system.

The county will also pay $300,000 annually for maintenance.

It’s a ten-year deal with Tyler Technologies.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Shared-Space Facilities Part of Lehman School Transformation Project
Canton Man Gets 2 Years on Federal Gun Conviction Amidst Threat Allegations
TCSO: Homeless Man Found Dead, Foul Play Not Suspected
Jackson Police Locate Missing Driver from Fatal November Crash