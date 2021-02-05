      Weather Alert

Stark Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash on Icy, Slushy Osnaburg Road

Jim Michaels
Feb 5, 2021 @ 7:25am
WHBC News

OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries after her cruiser lost control on Route 44 just south of Route 30 in Osnaburg Township early Friday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says Deputy Haley Hiller lost control on a snowy, slushy section of roadway that also appears to have been subject to drifting.

Deputy Hiller had to be extricated from the car after it flipped over.

She was responding with lights and sirens on to a breaking and entering call.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: AccuWeather Still Calls for 4 to 8 Inches of Total Snowfall, Snow Parking Bans in Place
UPDATE: Advisories Down, 6 Inches Across Stark, 8 Reported in Carroll
Accused Killer of 6-Year-Old Deemed Not Competent to Stand Trial
No Insanity Defense in Upcoming Stockdale Trial