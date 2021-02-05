Stark Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash on Icy, Slushy Osnaburg Road
WHBC News
OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries after her cruiser lost control on Route 44 just south of Route 30 in Osnaburg Township early Friday morning.
The State Highway Patrol says Deputy Haley Hiller lost control on a snowy, slushy section of roadway that also appears to have been subject to drifting.
Deputy Hiller had to be extricated from the car after it flipped over.
She was responding with lights and sirens on to a breaking and entering call.