      Weather Alert

Stark Drops from Red to Orange, Numbers High in Mansfield Area

Jim Michaels
Oct 1, 2020 @ 3:20pm
Color-coded coronavirus map for Oct. 1, 2020. (Ohio Department of Health)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has dropped from Red Level-3 to Orange Level-2 on Thursday’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.

Stark spent one week at the higher level.

Stark joins Summit, Portage and Tuscarawas Counties at Level-2.

Carroll and Wayne are at Yellow Level-1.

Numbers High in Mansfield Area

Both Ashland and Richland Counties are at Red Level-3.

In fact, Richland County meets 6 of 7 indicators, putting them on a watch list for possibly being the first county to move to Purple Level-4.

Health officials there report a more than doubling of new daily cases, as well as more hospitalizations, ER and outpatient visits.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon