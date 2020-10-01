Stark Drops from Red to Orange, Numbers High in Mansfield Area
Color-coded coronavirus map for Oct. 1, 2020. (Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has dropped from Red Level-3 to Orange Level-2 on Thursday’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.
Stark spent one week at the higher level.
Stark joins Summit, Portage and Tuscarawas Counties at Level-2.
Carroll and Wayne are at Yellow Level-1.
Numbers High in Mansfield Area
Both Ashland and Richland Counties are at Red Level-3.
In fact, Richland County meets 6 of 7 indicators, putting them on a watch list for possibly being the first county to move to Purple Level-4.
Health officials there report a more than doubling of new daily cases, as well as more hospitalizations, ER and outpatient visits.