Stark Drug Takeback is Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has its own Drug Takeback Day, and it happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
So gather up old prescription bottles or other potentially dangerous unused medicines and bring them to one of 14 different dropoff locations, including Aultman and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospitals.
And, it’s “no questions asked”.
Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says 8 of 10 teens who misuse prescription drugs, get them from family or friends.
Alliance Police Department 470 E. Market St., Alliance, OH 44601
Aultman Hospital 2600 6th St. SW, (Bedford St. Valet Circle) Canton, Ohio 44710
Fairless High School 11885 Navarre Road SW, Navarre, OH 44662
Hartville Police Dept. 202 W. Maple St., Hartville, Ohio 44632
Jackson Township Safety Center 7383 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 (This location ONLY will be collecting 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ALL other locations collecting 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Judge Eugene Fellmeth Safety Center 1165 S. Locust St. NW, Canal Fulton, Ohio 44614
Louisville Police Dept. 1150 W. Main St., Louisville, Ohio 44641
Mercy Medical Center 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
Navarre Police Dept. 555 N. Main St., Navarre, Ohio 44662
North Canton City Hall 145 N. Main St., (Enter parking lot off Ream Ave. NW for entrance to City Hall/Police Department) North Canton, Ohio 44720
Perry Residents Perry Town Center/Levin Mattress, 5119 West Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708
Plain Township Hall 2600 Easton St. NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
Uniontown Police Dept. 1635 Edison St. NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685
Waynesburg Village Hall 110 N. Main St., Waynesburg, Ohio 44688