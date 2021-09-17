      Weather Alert

Stark Drug Takeback is Saturday

Jim Michaels
Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:26am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has its own Drug Takeback Day, and it happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

So gather up old prescription bottles or other potentially dangerous unused medicines and bring them to one of 14 different dropoff locations, including Aultman and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospitals.

And, it’s “no questions asked”.

Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says 8 of 10 teens who misuse prescription drugs, get them from family or friends.

Here are the 14 locations accepting the medications:

Alliance Police Department 470 E. Market St., Alliance, OH 44601

Aultman Hospital 2600 6th St. SW, (Bedford St. Valet Circle) Canton, Ohio 44710

Fairless High School 11885 Navarre Road SW, Navarre, OH 44662

Hartville Police Dept. 202 W. Maple St., Hartville, Ohio 44632

Jackson Township Safety Center 7383 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 (This location ONLY will be collecting 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ALL other locations collecting 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Judge Eugene Fellmeth Safety Center 1165 S. Locust St. NW, Canal Fulton, Ohio 44614

Louisville Police Dept. 1150 W. Main St., Louisville, Ohio 44641

Mercy Medical Center 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton, Ohio 44708

Navarre Police Dept. 555 N. Main St., Navarre, Ohio 44662

North Canton City Hall 145 N. Main St., (Enter parking lot off Ream Ave. NW for entrance to City Hall/Police Department) North Canton, Ohio 44720

Perry Residents Perry Town Center/Levin Mattress, 5119 West Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708

Plain Township Hall 2600 Easton St. NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Uniontown Police Dept. 1635 Edison St. NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685

Waynesburg Village Hall 110 N. Main St., Waynesburg, Ohio 44688

