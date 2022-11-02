Stark Early Voting Numbers Up 67-Percent from 2018

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early in-person voting is up 67-percent in Stark County compared to the previous gubernatorial election in 2018.

Over 6200 people had voted at the Board of Elections as of Tuesday.

For all of Ohio, 265,000 people have voted early.

And 56.5-percent of registered voters who obtained an absentee ballot have turned it in.

Early voting continues with extended hours until 7 p.m. this week.

After that, voting hours are: Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note the early end to Early Voting on Monday.