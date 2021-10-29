Stark Economic Development Board Inked for Another 3 Years
Left to right: Christine Nelson Vice President, Project Management, Site Strategy, Brad Anderson Project Manager, H&M architects, Bob DeHoff DeHoff Development/Stark Board of Trade, Dan DeHoff DeHoff Development, Mick Heckman Tractor Supply, Colin Yankee Chief Supply Chain Officer, Clay Jackson VP Supply Chain Planning, Tractor Supply, Tom Guschke Director Logistics, Engineering, Tractor
Supply, Commissioner
Bill Smith, Navarre Mayor Robert Benson,
Mark Samolczyk President of Stark Community
Foundation/Stark Board of Trade, Mark Frank, DeHoff Development (Courtesy TeamNEO)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark Economic Development Board will continue to be the economic development arm of the county for another three years.
There’s a new deal approved by commissioners.
Over the previous three years, county administrator Brant Luther says the board has brought over 2000 new jobs to the county.
He mentions projects like the Hendrickson expansion and the Tractor Supply distribution center.
And the board tells commissioners there are 24 projects or prospects in the pipeline.